Gunman arrested after firing shots from home in metro Detroit

A gunman was taken into custody after firing multiple rounds from his home in a residential neighborhood in the Detroit metro area, according to officials. No injuries were reported.

The incident began around 11:55 a.m. local time on Wednesday when officers responded to reports of a man firing both a long gun and a handgun from his home, according to Van Buren Township Public Safety. A shelter-in-place order was issued for surrounding areas.

Police said children were present in the area at the time but were able to flee and shelter in place safely.

Responding officers established a perimeter around the home and observed the suspect continue to fire rounds indiscriminately from the rear of the property. Additional support was requested from the Western Wayne Special Operations Team (SOT).

The suspect later exited the house and entered a vehicle parked in the driveway. When SOT officers arrived and approached the scene, he exited the vehicle and began walking back toward the residence. Officers made verbal contact, and the man ultimately surrendered without further incident.

The 42-year-old Van Buren Township resident was found to be highly intoxicated at the time of his arrest. Police recovered both a long gun and a handgun from the scene.

Authorities said there is no evidence that the suspect aimed or fired at any individuals. No officers discharged their weapons, and no injuries occurred.

The investigation remains ongoing and will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for potential charges.

Van Buren Township is a suburban community located in the Metro Detroit area of southeastern Michigan, about 25 miles west of downtown Detroit. The township is part of Wayne County and is situated near Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The township is located roughly 9 miles from Crosspointe Community Church, where a potential mass shooting was recently prevented by a church member and a security guard after a gunman—armed with a rifle and a handgun and wearing a tactical vest—was stopped before entering the church.