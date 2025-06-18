Hurricane Erick strengthens to Category 2 as it nears southern Mexico

A rapidly strengthening Hurricane Erick is expected to bring damaging winds and life-threatening flash floods to parts of southern Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center. The cyclone has intensified into a Category 2 hurricane and is forecast to reach major hurricane strength before making landfall.

As of the 1 p.m. ET update on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported that Erick had strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane. The storm was located about 105 miles south of Puerto Angel and 215 miles southeast of Punta Maldonado, moving northwest at 9 mph. Forecasters expect it to gain speed slightly and make landfall on Thursday.

“Rapid strengthening is expected to continue today, and Erick is forecast to reach major hurricane strength tonight or early Thursday,” the NHC said. An Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft measured the storm’s central pressure at 971 millibars.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Acapulco to Puerto Angel in Mexico. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for areas west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana, and Tropical Storm Warnings are in place from Salina Cruz to Puerto Angel and west of Acapulco to Tecpan de Galeana.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, speaking during her morning press conference, said heavy rains are already affecting both Guerrero and Oaxaca.

“Hurricane Erick is unfortunately expected to reach the coasts of Guerrero and Oaxaca starting later today and into tomorrow,” Sheinbaum said.

One of the areas at high risk is Acapulco, which is still recovering from the devastation caused by Category 5 Hurricane Otis in October 2023, as well as from heavy rainfall linked to Hurricane John in 2024.

Erick is the earliest fifth named storm (“E” storm) to form in the eastern Pacific since records began in 1949.