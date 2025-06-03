ICE arrests Russian national with alleged Al-Qaeda ties in Philadelphia

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested a Russian citizen born in Tajikistan who is wanted overseas and alleged to have ties to Al-Qaeda, according to officials.

The man, 39, was taken into custody in the early morning hours of May 23 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to a press release on Tuesday by ICE field office in Philadelphia. The agency said the arrest was carried out in coordination with the FBI.

The individual was first encountered on March 21, 2023, at the San Ysidro Pedestrian West port of entry in California. He was charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act for lacking a valid immigrant visa and was subsequently served a notice to appear before an immigration judge. He was paroled into the United States.

Earlier this month, officials in Tajikistan declared him a fugitive wanted for organizing a criminal community. Authorities allege he is or was a member of Al-Qaeda.

Article continues below the player

Following his arrest, the man was placed in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the United States.

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al-Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland,” said ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people.”