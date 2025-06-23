World
Iran launches missile attack on U.S. air base in Qatar; no casualties reported
Iran launched a missile attack on Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, targeting U.S. forces stationed there in retaliation for recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, according to Iranian officials and U.S. authorities.
“Al Udeid Air Base was attacked by short-range and medium-range ballistic missiles originating from Iran today,” a U.S. defense official said on Monday. “At this time there are no reports of US casualties. We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide more information as it becomes available.”
Iran’s Supreme National Security Council claimed responsibility, saying the strike was a “successful operation” carried out in response to U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. The statement said the number of missiles used matched the number of bombs used by the U.S., adding that the base was far from residential areas.
The Qatari government strongly condemned the strike, calling it a “flagrant violation” of its sovereignty and international law. In a statement to Qatar News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said Qatar’s air defenses successfully intercepted the missiles and warned that continued military escalation could destabilize the region.
Al Ansari added that Qatar reserved the right to respond in accordance with international law.
The attack followed a U.S. operation over the weekend in which American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. President Trump described the strikes as a “spectacular military success” intended to destroy Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity.
In response to the escalating conflict, the U.S. State Department issued a rare worldwide security alert on Sunday, warning of potential demonstrations and threats to American citizens abroad. Additional warnings remain in place across the Middle East, including in Lebanon, Iraq, and the Gulf states.
