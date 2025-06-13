Iran launches missiles at Israel, injuring 41 in Tel Aviv and other areas

Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles against Israel in retaliation for an Israeli military operation that targeted senior Iranian officials and key nuclear sites. The missiles caused multiple explosions in Tel Aviv, including direct hits on buildings in the downtown area.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) claimed that Iran had launched fewer than 100 ballistic missiles toward Israel on Friday night, many of which were intercepted or failed to reach their targets. However, several struck Tel Aviv in two waves, damaging buildings and streets.

According to Israeli media, 41 people were injured in the attack. Two people are reported to be in critical condition, two are in moderate condition, four sustained mild to moderate injuries, and 33 were reported with minor injuries.

Footage from the scene showed the moment of impact in downtown Tel Aviv, with some explosions hitting buildings and streets as Israel’s Iron Dome defense system intercepted additional missiles in the background.

The missile strike came less than a day after Israel carried out its most extensive assault on Iranian territory in decades. Codenamed Operation Rising Lion, the Israeli operation began early Friday morning and targeted nuclear facilities, military installations, and the private residences of senior Iranian leaders.

Explosions were reported across Tehran and other cities, including Natanz, Khondab, Khorramabad, and near Tabriz Airport. Israeli strikes reportedly killed top Iranian military and nuclear officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Hossein Salami and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri. Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of nuclear scientists.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei issued a statement vowing severe retaliation, calling the Israeli attack a crime against the Iranian people and warning that the “Zionist regime” would face a “bitter and painful fate.”

Additional Israeli strikes were reported earlier, prior to Iran’s retaliation, targeting nuclear facilities in Natanz and Fordow.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the objective of Operation Rising Lion is to neutralize Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. In a message addressed to the Iranian people, he said the strikes were directed at the Islamic regime, not the public, and called on Iranians to rise up against their government.

“As we achieve our objective we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom,” Netanyahu said. “This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard.”

