World
Iran launches new wave of missiles at Israel
A new wave of missiles has been launched by Iran toward Israel in retaliation for an Israeli military operation that targeted senior Iranian officials and key nuclear sites.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said missiles were launched from Iran toward Israeli territory at approximately 11:05 p.m. local time on Saturday. “The defense systems are working to intercept the threat,” the IDF said in a statement.
“You must enter protected areas upon receiving the alert and remain there until further notice,” the IDF added.
Red alerts were issued, and sirens sounded across northern Israel as multiple missiles were seen heading toward the country in live video feeds.
Just hours earlier, Iranian state media warned that “heavy and destructive” attacks against Israel were expected in the coming hours.
This latest barrage follows Iran’s large-scale missile assault on Friday night. That attack left three dead, over 200 injured and caused damage in Tel Aviv, including direct hits on buildings in the downtown area, according to Israeli local media.
On Thursday, Israel launched its most extensive assault on Iranian territory in decades. The operation, codenamed Operation Rising Lion, began early Friday and targeted nuclear facilities, military installations, and the private residences of senior Iranian leaders.
