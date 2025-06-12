JetBlue plane skids off runway at Boston Logan; no injuries reported

A JetBlue flight from Chicago skidded off the runway and onto a grassy area after landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport, officials said. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday as the Airbus A220-300, identified by registration number N3242J, was turning off Runway 33L, according to local media reports and flight data from FlightAware.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft slid onto a patch of grass, prompting an emergency response and a temporary ground stop at the airport. The ground stop has since been lifted.

JetBlue confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that all passengers safely disembarked and were transported by bus to the terminal. “A full investigation is underway,” the airline said.

Footage from the scene showed the aircraft resting on a grassy area near the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles. Passengers were seen evacuating via stairs and boarding waiting shuttle buses.

“Everyone was being pushed forward, and all of a sudden, it stopped,” one passenger told WMUR. “We were OK. No one was hurt. But it was really scary.”