US News
JetBlue plane skids off runway at Boston Logan; no injuries reported
A JetBlue flight from Chicago skidded off the runway and onto a grassy area after landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport, officials said. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:55 a.m. local time on Thursday as the Airbus A220-300, identified by registration number N3242J, was turning off Runway 33L, according to local media reports and flight data from FlightAware.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the aircraft slid onto a patch of grass, prompting an emergency response and a temporary ground stop at the airport. The ground stop has since been lifted.
JetBlue confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that all passengers safely disembarked and were transported by bus to the terminal. “A full investigation is underway,” the airline said.
Footage from the scene showed the aircraft resting on a grassy area near the runway, surrounded by emergency vehicles. Passengers were seen evacuating via stairs and boarding waiting shuttle buses.
“Everyone was being pushed forward, and all of a sudden, it stopped,” one passenger told WMUR. “We were OK. No one was hurt. But it was really scary.”
JetBlue plane skids off runway at Boston Logan; no injuries reported
Austria to tighten gun laws after Graz school shooting, reports say
Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from Kristi Noem press conference in L.A.
Air India flight crashes after takeoff in Ahmedabad, killing 265 people
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
2 people killed, including YouTuber, in Las Vegas Strip shooting
-
US News1 week ago
Damaging tornado reported in the Quad Cities region
-
US News7 days ago
Observed tornado warning issued for Lubbock, Texas
-
US News4 days ago
Skydiving plane carrying 20 people crashes in Tullahoma, Tennessee
-
US News1 week ago
Tornado reported near Norman, Oklahoma
-
Politics1 week ago
Trump signs new travel ban affecting nearly 20 countries
-
Legal6 days ago
Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Virginia
-
Health1 week ago
Japan records lowest-ever birth rate as population decline continues