Los Angeles mayor declares local emergency and curfew amid ongoing unrest

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has declared a local emergency and imposed a nighttime curfew for part of downtown Los Angeles following days of unrest tied to federal immigration operations and growing tensions over the deployment of military forces in the city.

In a briefing on Tuesday evening, Bass said the decision was made to curb escalating incidents of vandalism and looting, which she said have already impacted dozens of businesses.

“Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted,” Bass said. “If you drive through downtown L.A., the graffiti is everywhere and it’s caused significant damage to businesses and a number of properties.”

The curfew will be in effect Tuesday night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday. It covers a one-square-mile area of downtown between the 5 and 110 freeways, and the section of the 10 freeway near their intersection.

The mayor stated that this is not a citywide emergency and urged the public to avoid the affected area unless necessary. “What is happening in this square mile is not affecting the city,” she said. “Some of the imagery gives the appearance that this is a citywide crisis, but it’s not.”

Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies, including LAPD and regional sheriff’s departments, are now operating under a unified command to enforce the curfew. Bass warned that anyone who violates the order will be arrested and prosecuted. Exceptions apply for residents, those traveling to and from work, and credentialed members of the media.

The announcement comes as protests continue across Los Angeles for a fifth consecutive day, sparked by large-scale immigration raids that began last Thursday. The raids, conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), drew national attention after reports surfaced that children, community advocates, and individuals with no criminal records were among those detained.

The unrest intensified following President Trump’s decision to federalize 4,000 California National Guard troops and deploy 700 active-duty Marines to support ICE operations. California Governor Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta have filed an emergency court request to block the expanded mission, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of state sovereignty.

State officials say the federal forces are engaging in civilian law enforcement activities beyond protecting federal property, including arrests and detentions — actions they argue are unlawful.

“Everyone must abide by this curfew,” Bass said, adding that she will consult with law enforcement and elected leaders on whether the order should remain in place beyond Wednesday morning. She indicated the curfew may continue for several days.