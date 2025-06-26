Measles outbreak reported at detention center in New Mexico

An outbreak of measles has been detected at a detention center in New Mexico after five detainees tested positive for the disease, according to health officials.

The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported the outbreak on Thursday at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, a city in the southwestern part of the state near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The facility houses approximately 400 detainees and employs about 100 staff members. NMDOH is providing personal protective equipment, test kits, and vaccines, and is checking the vaccination status of all inmates and staff.

“The cases at Luna County Detention Center are a stark reminder that the measles outbreak in New Mexico is not over,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, a medical epidemiologist at NMDOH. “We urge everyone in New Mexico, especially Luna County residents, to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against measles.”

New Mexico has reported 86 confirmed measles cases this year, the majority of which—67—have occurred in Lea County, where one of the three measles-related deaths this year was reported. The other two deaths involved school-aged children in West Texas, the epicenter of a large outbreak that began earlier this year.

Nationwide, 1,227 measles cases have been confirmed as of Tuesday, with nearly 800 reported in Texas alone, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can lead to severe health complications in unvaccinated individuals. The virus spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes, and can linger in the air for up to two hours. Early symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed by a widespread rash.

During outbreaks, about one in five infected individuals requires hospitalization, according to health officials. Serious complications can include pneumonia, brain swelling, and, in rare cases, death.