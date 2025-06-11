Mother lied in Delaware Amber Alert; Nola Dinkins case now a homicide probe

The Delaware Amber Alert for 3-year-old Nola Dinkins has been canceled after investigators determined the original report of her abduction was false, according to officials. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation in Maryland.

The alert was issued Tuesday evening after Nola’s mother told police that an unknown white male armed with a handgun had taken the child from her vehicle in the 500 block of Gender Road in Newark. She claimed the man fled in a dark-colored SUV driven by a white woman. An intensive overnight search was launched involving the New Castle County Division of Police, the FBI, and other agencies.

On Wednesday, authorities said the mother’s account was determined to be untrue. “Detectives determined the initial account of the incident given by the mother was false. The Amber alert is now canceled, and there is no danger to the public,” police said in an update. “Sadly, this incident is now being treated as a homicide investigation by the Maryland State Police.”

Officials did not release further details about Nola’s whereabouts, the circumstances surrounding the case, or any potential involvement by the mother. No charges have been announced.

Nola was described as a Black female, 3 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds, with black hair in a bun and brown eyes. The case prompted widespread concern after the initial report of a stranger abduction at gunpoint.

Authorities say additional information will be released as the investigation progresses. “We thank everyone who called in and provided possible tips and information,” police said.