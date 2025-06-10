World
Municipal building in western Mexico hit by drone-dropped explosives
A coordinated attack involving gunmen and what may be the first use of explosive-laden drones on a government building was reported at a city hall in western Mexico, according to officials and local media. No injuries have been reported.
Law enforcement officials in the state of Michoacán reported Monday evening that a security operation was launched in coordination with federal and local agencies following reports of explosive devices detonated in the municipal seat of Benito Juárez.
Local outlet Quadratín Michoacán reported that around 7 p.m., drones dropped explosives on the municipal building, followed by gunmen who opened fire in nearby streets and later set fire to the city hall. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.
Michoacán is one of Mexico’s most violent states, where rival criminal organizations—most notably the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG) and La Nueva Familia Michoacana (LNFM)—compete for territorial control. Both groups have previously used explosives and drones in attacks, but this incident appears to be the first known use of drones against a government building in Mexico.
In February, the U.S. Department of State designated several Mexican and Latin American criminal groups as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), including CJNG and LNFM. The designations, announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aim to provide law enforcement with additional tools to combat the violence and cross-border influence of these organizations.
Authorities in Michoacán say efforts are underway to locate those responsible for Monday’s attack.
