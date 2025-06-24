No threat found after vehicle investigated near White House

Authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle near the White House in Washington, D.C., prompting precautionary road closures before the scene was declared safe, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

“The Secret Service Uniformed Division and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) investigated a suspicious vehicle at 15th and F Street, NW,” a Secret Service spokesperson told BNO News on Monday evening. “As a precaution, road closures were implemented in the area.”

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded and has since declared the scene safe, according to the Secret Service.

Unconfirmed reports circulating at the time suggested a possible bomb threat and indicated that several nearby blocks were evacuated, but these details were never confirmed by law enforcement or other officials.

Article continues below the player

The incident took place near the Treasury Building, just one block from the White House. All road closures have since been lifted.