Legal
No threat found after vehicle investigated near White House
Authorities investigated a suspicious vehicle near the White House in Washington, D.C., prompting precautionary road closures before the scene was declared safe, according to the U.S. Secret Service.
“The Secret Service Uniformed Division and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) investigated a suspicious vehicle at 15th and F Street, NW,” a Secret Service spokesperson told BNO News on Monday evening. “As a precaution, road closures were implemented in the area.”
The Metropolitan Police Department’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team responded and has since declared the scene safe, according to the Secret Service.
Unconfirmed reports circulating at the time suggested a possible bomb threat and indicated that several nearby blocks were evacuated, but these details were never confirmed by law enforcement or other officials.
The incident took place near the Treasury Building, just one block from the White House. All road closures have since been lifted.
No threat found after vehicle investigated near White House
Pennsylvania man indicted for threats to kill Kamala Harris during 2024 campaign
Trump announces ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran to end 12-day war
Two Florida men accused in $100 million nonprofit fraud for people with disabilities
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
US News1 week ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
World7 days ago
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
-
Health2 days ago
Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal1 week ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
US News1 week ago
Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery near Galveston, Texas
-
US News1 week ago
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads on Maui, Hawaii