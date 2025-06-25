Breaking News
Officer injured in shooting near shopping mall in Santa Monica, California
Police have declared an “active situation” near a shopping mall in Santa Monica, California, after a shooting left one officer injured. The suspect remains at large.
“Please avoid the area near Santa Monica Place,” the Santa Monica Police Department said in a social media post on Wednesday afternoon. “Officers are responding to an active situation.”
The incident was reported near Parking Structure 7, according to local media outlet The Santa Monica Observer. The structure is adjacent to the Santa Monica Place outdoor shopping mall and just a few blocks from the Santa Monica Pier.
Santa Monica police confirmed that an officer was injured during the incident and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The officer’s condition has not yet been disclosed.
“The suspect remains at large, and a coordinated search is underway,” police said. “This remains an evolving situation.”
Footage from the scene showed a large number of police vehicles and officers in the area. Portions of Colorado Avenue and Broadway westbound at 5th Street were closed as officers searched for the suspect. A police helicopter was also seen circling overhead.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, and no information about the suspect has been released at this time.
