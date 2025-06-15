Peacekeepers fire at gunman during ‘No Kings’ rally in Salt Lake City, killing bystander

A 39-year-old bystander was killed during the “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City after a volunteer peacekeeper opened fire on a suspect reportedly armed with an AR-15-style rifle, according to police. The suspect was wounded and taken into custody.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the shooting happened around 7:56 p.m. on Saturday near 151 South State Street, as an estimated 10,000 people participated in the nationwide protest event.

Officers working the demonstration heard gunfire and responded to the area. Panic spread through the crowd, and many demonstrators sought shelter in nearby businesses and parking garages.

Officers found the victim, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, unresponsive and began life-saving measures with assistance from paramedics and community members. He later died at the hospital. Police believe Ah Loo was an innocent bystander participating in the protest.

Shortly after the shooting, police were flagged down at 102 South 200 East where a suspect, 24-year-old Arturo Gamboa, was found with a gunshot wound, dressed in black clothing and wearing a mask.

Officers recovered an AR-15-style rifle, a gas mask, and a backpack nearby. Gamboa was taken to the hospital and then booked into jail.

Detectives say two volunteer peacekeepers armed with handguns confronted Gamboa after observing suspicious behavior. One of them told police he saw Gamboa retrieve the rifle from a backpack and begin manipulating it. When ordered to drop the weapon, Gamboa allegedly ran toward the crowd while holding the rifle in a firing position.

A peacekeeper discharged his weapon, striking Gamboa and inadvertently wounding Ah Loo. Police said the peacekeepers immediately attempted to render aid to the injured bystander.

“Detectives have developed probable cause that Gamboa acted under circumstances that showed a depraved indifference to human life,” said Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd. “[Gamboa] knowingly engaged in conduct that created a grave risk of death and ultimately caused the death of an innocent community member.”

In addition to the suspect, police detained the two peacekeepers involved and are investigating their actions.

The “No Kings” protest in Salt Lake City was part of a nationwide day of demonstrations opposing President Donald Trump’s administration, coinciding with a military parade in Washington, D.C., to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army and the president’s birthday.

Terrifying moment in Salt Lake City — the shooting suspect was just 6 feet away from us.



A hero spotted the rifle in his backpack and raised the alarm. Lives were saved.🙏#SLC #SaltLakeCity #HeroAlert #MassShooting pic.twitter.com/S4L20q3D1q — Tweets Begins (@SamResol) June 15, 2025