Pennsylvania man indicted for threats to kill Kamala Harris during 2024 campaign
A Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for making online threats to assassinate former presidential candidate Kamala Harris during her 2024 campaign, according to prosecutors.
Steven Hartford, 37, of Shippensburg, was charged on Wednesday, according to a press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Monday.
Prosecutors allege that Hartford used the TikTok account “thealex13one13” to post a series of violent threats directed at Harris in July 2024.
According to the indictment, Hartford commented “I will assassinate her if she runs for pres” on a TikTok video posted by a media outlet on July 21, 2024. The video featured Harris with the caption, “Will [the Candidate] be the next Democratic nominee?”
Later that evening, in response to another video captioned, “Could [the Candidate] replace Joe Biden?” he allegedly commented, “I will assassinate her.”
The account is also alleged to have posted additional threatening comments a day later, including: “22 250 coming her way,” “5.56 for her,” and “5.56 waiting for her,” referring to types of ammunition.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service. If convicted, Hartford faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, along with supervised release, a fine, and a special assessment.
