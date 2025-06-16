Postal worker shot while delivering mail in Los Angeles

A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot while delivering mail in South Los Angeles, according to officials and local media. The suspect remains at large.

The shooting happened around 11:05 a.m. on Monday near the intersection of Century Boulevard and Central Avenue in the Green Meadows neighborhood, according to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

LAPD confirmed to local media that the victim was a 35-year-old postal worker. The Los Angeles Fire Department told KNBC that the victim appeared to have suffered an injury to the arm and was transported for medical treatment. The worker’s condition has not been released.

According to police, the suspect fled the area and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. The individual was reportedly armed with a handgun.

Green Meadows is a residential neighborhood in South Los Angeles, located just northwest of Compton.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting, and no arrests have been announced.