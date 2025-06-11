Rep. McIver indicted for blocking ICE arrest of Newark Mayor

U.S. Representative LaMonica McIver has been indicted on three federal charges for allegedly interfering with federal officers attempting to arrest the Mayor of Newark during a protest and congressional oversight visit at a federal immigration facility last month.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced the indictment on Tuesday, charging McIver with two counts of forcibly impeding and interfering with federal officers, and one misdemeanor count of obstruction. The charges stem from a May 9 incident at the Delaney Hall Federal Immigration Facility in Newark.

According to prosecutors, McIver was among three Democratic members of Congress present at the facility during a scheduled inspection that coincided with an immigration protest rally outside.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka had entered a secured area of the facility shortly after the delegation arrived. When federal officers informed the Mayor he was not authorized to remain and warned he would be arrested if he did not leave, McIver and others allegedly intervened.

Prosecutors say McIver physically blocked officers from arresting the Mayor by surrounding him with other individuals, and later placed her arms around him to prevent agents from completing the arrest. The indictment also alleges that McIver struck one officer with her forearm and forcibly grabbed another while attempting to interfere with the arrest.

If convicted, McIver faces up to eight years in prison for each of the two felony counts and up to one year for the misdemeanor charge. The case is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“The facts of this case will prove I was simply doing my job and will expose these proceedings for what they are: a brazen attempt at political intimidation,” McIver said in a statement. “I will be entering a plea of not guilty. I’m grateful for the support of my community, and I look forward to my day in court.”

The arrest of Newark’s Mayor drew condemnation from several Democratic party members of Congress and immigrant rights groups, who claim the Delaney Hall facility resumed operations in violation of local ordinances.

McIver is the first member of Congress to face criminal charges stemming from the incident. She is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Newark.