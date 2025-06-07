Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs sickens 79 across multiple states

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to eggs recalled by August Egg Company. As of Friday, the outbreak has sickened at least 79 people across multiple states, with 21 requiring hospitalization.

The recall involves approximately 1.7 million dozen brown cage free and brown certified organic eggs distributed from February 3 to May 15, with sell-by dates from March 4 to June 19. The affected products include multiple brand names sold in Arizona, California, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington, and Wyoming.

Retailers carrying the recalled products include Walmart, Safeway, Raleys, Ralphs, Smart & Final, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, and others.

The recalled eggs are marked with plant codes P-6562 or CA5330 and were sold in cartons ranging from 6 to 18 eggs. Some were also distributed in loose flats for retail and bulk sale. The full list of impacted products includes popular store brands such as O Organics, Simple Truth, Sunnyside, Sun Harvest, Loose, Raley’s, Nulaid, Clover, First Street, and Marketside.

The CDC said 79 people have been infected in the outbreak, with 21 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. “Throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased,” the CDC said. Surfaces and containers that may have come into contact with the eggs should be cleaned with hot, soapy water.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection typically begin six hours to six days after exposure and include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but severe cases can require hospitalization—particularly among young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals. The CDC advises anyone experiencing high fever, persistent vomiting, bloody diarrhea, or signs of dehydration to seek medical care immediately.

In a statement, August Egg Company said it initiated the voluntary recall “out of an abundance of caution” after potential contamination with Salmonella enteritidis was detected. The company noted that it has stopped selling fresh shell eggs and has been diverting production to egg-breaking facilities, which pasteurize the eggs to kill any harmful bacteria.