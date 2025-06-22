Legal
Security guard and churchgoer stop gunman outside Detroit-area church
A suspected active shooter was shot and killed outside a suburban Detroit church after a church member ran him over with a truck, allowing a security guard to fatally shoot the suspect, according to authorities and church officials. One person was injured in the incident.
The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday outside CrossPointe Community Church in the city of Wayne, Michigan shortly after the church’s 10:45 a.m. service had begun.
The Wayne Police Department said officers responded to reports of an active shooter and determined that a church security guard had fatally shot the suspect. One victim, believed to be a security guard, was shot in the leg.
According to Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr., a church deacon driving a Ford F-150 saw the suspect outside wearing military-style gear and struck him with the vehicle. That allowed a church security guard to run outside and shoot the suspect before anyone else was harmed.
“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church,” Kelly said in comments reported by The Detroit News.
WJBK reporter Jessica Dupnack cited sources identifying the suspect as a 31-year-old white male from Romulus, Michigan. According to Dupnack, the suspect had posted a cryptic photo outside the church on social media weeks before the incident. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive.
Footage from a live stream of the church service captured the moment the incident unfolded. Multiple bursts of rapid gunfire can be heard, prompting attendees to take cover and flee, as dozens more shots ring out in the background.
The incident remains under active investigation. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.
1 dead, 9 injured in shooting at South Carolina Juneteenth celebration
ISIS suicide bomber kills 22 at church in Damascus, Syria
Security guard and churchgoer stop gunman outside Detroit-area church
Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
US News7 days ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
World6 days ago
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal1 week ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
US News1 week ago
Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery near Galveston, Texas
-
US News7 days ago
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads on Maui, Hawaii
-
Health1 day ago
Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year