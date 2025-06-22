Security guard and churchgoer stop gunman outside Detroit-area church

A suspected active shooter was shot and killed outside a suburban Detroit church after a church member ran him over with a truck, allowing a security guard to fatally shoot the suspect, according to authorities and church officials. One person was injured in the incident.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday outside CrossPointe Community Church in the city of Wayne, Michigan shortly after the church’s 10:45 a.m. service had begun.

The Wayne Police Department said officers responded to reports of an active shooter and determined that a church security guard had fatally shot the suspect. One victim, believed to be a security guard, was shot in the leg.

According to Senior Pastor Bobby Kelly Jr., a church deacon driving a Ford F-150 saw the suspect outside wearing military-style gear and struck him with the vehicle. That allowed a church security guard to run outside and shoot the suspect before anyone else was harmed.

Article continues below the player

“He was run over by one of our members who saw this happening when he was coming into church,” Kelly said in comments reported by The Detroit News.

WJBK reporter Jessica Dupnack cited sources identifying the suspect as a 31-year-old white male from Romulus, Michigan. According to Dupnack, the suspect had posted a cryptic photo outside the church on social media weeks before the incident. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive.

Footage from a live stream of the church service captured the moment the incident unfolded. Multiple bursts of rapid gunfire can be heard, prompting attendees to take cover and flee, as dozens more shots ring out in the background.

The incident remains under active investigation. Police have asked the public to avoid the area.