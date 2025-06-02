Shooting in California leaves officer and civilian dead, 2nd officer wounded

A police officer was killed, another wounded, and a third person found dead following a shooting in Baldwin Park, California. The suspect was taken into custody after also being injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Officer Samuel “Sam” Riveros, 35, was fatally shot on Saturday evening while responding to reports of an individual firing a rifle in a residential neighborhood. Riveros and another officer, Anthony Pimentel, came under fire shortly after arriving at the scene around 7:12 p.m. local time.

Riveros died of his injuries, while Pimentel was released from the hospital early Sunday after receiving treatment.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, also allegedly killed another person before opening fire on the responding officers. The victim was discovered in the front yard of the residence.

“He answered the call of duty to protect residents and ran into danger, as every officer is trained to do,” said Baldwin Park Police Chief Robert A. Lopez. “Tragically, he lost his life.”

Riveros began his service with the department in 2016 and was a member of the SWAT team. He had recently been appointed as a Field Training Officer. He is survived by his mother and sister.

“A proud UC Irvine graduate, Officer Samuel Riveros was known not only for his tactical skills and professionalism, but for his love of snowboarding and his unwavering loyalty to the Los Angeles Dodgers,” Chief Lopez said. “His legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the example he set.”

Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis issued a joint statement mourning Riveros’ death, calling it a tragic loss and honoring the officer. Flags at the California State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in his memory.

“We are devastated by this senseless act of violence against those who serve and protect,” said Baldwin Park Mayor Alejandra Avila. “I ask that you embrace your officers and neighbors, support them, and show one another the best of Baldwin Park.”

There is no ongoing threat to the community, authorities said. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.