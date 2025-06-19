Shooting reported at Oxford Valley Mall near Philadelphia

A shooting has been reported at a mall northeast of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to preliminary information.

Reports of gunfire at Oxford Valley Mall, located at 2300 Lincoln Highway in Langhorne near the Pennsylvania–New Jersey border, emerged around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday. A large police presence was seen at the scene.

At least one person has been shot and the suspect remains at large, according to State Representative Tina Veneri Davis. “Law enforcement from multiple agencies and jurisdictions are engaged in an all-out manhunt,” she said.

The mall has reportedly been placed on lockdown, with employees and customers sheltering inside stores.

Pennsylvania State Senator Frank Ferry confirmed reports of an “active shooter” situation at the mall. “Please avoid the area. Police, fire & EMS are on the scene,” Ferry said.

“My team and I are in close contact with local law enforcement,” said U.S. Representative Brian Fitzpatrick. “Please avoid the area for your safety.”

