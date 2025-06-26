Suspect in Boulder Molotov attack indicted on 12 federal hate crime charges

The suspect in the Molotov cocktail attack on a Jewish community event in Boulder, Colorado, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 hate crime charges, according to prosecutors.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been charged with nine counts of violating the federal hate crime statute and three counts of using fire or explosives to commit a felony, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado.

The attack occurred on June 1 during the “Boulder Run for Their Lives,” a weekly event organized by a Jewish group in support of hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas-led assault on Israel.

According to the indictment, Soliman arrived at the park carrying a backpack sprayer filled with a flammable liquid and a black container holding at least 18 glass bottles and jars—several with cloth wicks—intended for use as Molotov cocktails. At around 1:30 p.m., Soliman approached the group and threw two ignited devices while shouting “Free Palestine!”

Fifteen people were injured in the attack, which occurred on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. In addition to the federal charges, Soliman faces 118 state charges, including 28 counts of attempted murder.

Authorities recovered a handwritten document from Soliman’s vehicle which referred to Zionism as “our enemies” and described Israel as a “cancer entity.” In a subsequent interview with law enforcement, Soliman admitted he searched online for “Zionist” events and said he recognized the group as Zionist based on their flags and signs.

If convicted on all counts, Soliman could face life in prison, particularly if any of the hate crime counts are deemed to involve aggravating factors like intent to kill.