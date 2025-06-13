Tropical Storm Dalila forms off Mexico’s coast, 2nd earliest 4th storm on record

Tropical Storm Dalila, the fourth named storm of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season, has formed off the southwestern coast of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC).

As of Friday afternoon, Dalila was located about 14.8°N and 102.4°W, moving north-northwest at 12 knots with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (35 kt). Dalila is the second earliest fourth named storm in the eastern Pacific since records began in 1949, trailing only 1956.

Satellite and scatterometer data show that the storm’s outer bands have already brought strong winds to coastal areas of southern Mexico. Local terrain may be amplifying these effects, and the NHC warns that tropical-storm-force winds could reach parts of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima tonight and into Saturday.

Dalila is expected to strengthen over the next 24 to 36 hours as it remains over warm waters in a low- to moderate-shear environment, but forecasters do not anticipate rapid intensification due to the storm’s lack of a defined inner core.

By late Saturday, the system will likely begin weakening as it moves over cooler sea surface temperatures and encounters more stable air. The NHC expects Dalila to become post-tropical by late Sunday and dissipate early next week.

The storm is forecast to remain offshore, with its center staying south of Mexico’s Pacific coast as it turns westward under the influence of a mid-level ridge.

Dalila follows a busy early start to the 2025 season. Earlier this week, Hurricane Barbara briefly became the first hurricane of the season before weakening, followed by Tropical Storm Cosme, which intensified before dissipating.