Legal
Two Florida men accused in $100 million nonprofit fraud for people with disabilities
Two Florida men have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $100 million from a nonprofit organization that managed funds for people with special needs and disabilities, ultimately bankrupting the charity, according to federal prosecutors.
Leo John Govoni, 67, of Clearwater, and John Leo Witeck, 60, of Tampa, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, multiple counts of wire and mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and other offenses. Govoni faces additional charges, including bank fraud and making a false bankruptcy declaration.
According to the indictment, Govoni co-founded the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration (CSNT) around 2000. The Clearwater-based nonprofit grew to manage more than 2,100 special needs trusts worth approximately $200 million as of February 2024, serving clients in Florida and across the country.
Between June 2009 and May 2025, Govoni, Witeck, and others allegedly stole and misappropriated trust funds, treating them as a personal slush fund while hiding the scheme with fraudulent financial statements. Prosecutors say the stolen funds were used for luxury expenses including real estate, private jet travel, personal debts, and investments such as a brewery.
In February 2024, CSNT filed for bankruptcy, revealing that over $100 million in client funds were missing.
Govoni is separately charged with bank fraud involving a $3 million mortgage refinance loan and laundering over $200,000 of stolen funds to pay off a home equity line of credit. He is also accused of making false statements in bankruptcy proceedings.
FBI Assistant Director Jose A. Perez said the accused “betrayed the trust of the community and ultimately bankrupted a lifeline for vulnerable families,” adding that the FBI “will not tolerate the exploitation of charitable missions for personal enrichment.”
IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Guy Ficco called the fraud “as cruel as it is criminal,” and HHS Deputy Inspector General Christian J. Schrank said the scheme “disrupted access to critical services for individuals with disabilities and defrauded federal health care programs.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.
Pennsylvania man indicted for threats to kill Kamala Harris during 2024 campaign
Trump announces ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran to end 12-day war
Two Florida men accused in $100 million nonprofit fraud for people with disabilities
Iran launches missile attack on U.S. air base in Qatar; no casualties reported
Most Viewed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
US News1 week ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
World7 days ago
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
-
Health2 days ago
Cambodia reports 6th H5N1 bird flu case this year
-
Legal1 week ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal1 week ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
US News1 week ago
Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery near Galveston, Texas
-
US News1 week ago
Evacuations ordered as brush fire spreads on Maui, Hawaii