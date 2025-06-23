Two Florida men accused in $100 million nonprofit fraud for people with disabilities

Two Florida men have been indicted for allegedly stealing more than $100 million from a nonprofit organization that managed funds for people with special needs and disabilities, ultimately bankrupting the charity, according to federal prosecutors.

Leo John Govoni, 67, of Clearwater, and John Leo Witeck, 60, of Tampa, are charged with conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, multiple counts of wire and mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and other offenses. Govoni faces additional charges, including bank fraud and making a false bankruptcy declaration.

According to the indictment, Govoni co-founded the Center for Special Needs Trust Administration (CSNT) around 2000. The Clearwater-based nonprofit grew to manage more than 2,100 special needs trusts worth approximately $200 million as of February 2024, serving clients in Florida and across the country.

Between June 2009 and May 2025, Govoni, Witeck, and others allegedly stole and misappropriated trust funds, treating them as a personal slush fund while hiding the scheme with fraudulent financial statements. Prosecutors say the stolen funds were used for luxury expenses including real estate, private jet travel, personal debts, and investments such as a brewery.

In February 2024, CSNT filed for bankruptcy, revealing that over $100 million in client funds were missing.

Govoni is separately charged with bank fraud involving a $3 million mortgage refinance loan and laundering over $200,000 of stolen funds to pay off a home equity line of credit. He is also accused of making false statements in bankruptcy proceedings.

FBI Assistant Director Jose A. Perez said the accused “betrayed the trust of the community and ultimately bankrupted a lifeline for vulnerable families,” adding that the FBI “will not tolerate the exploitation of charitable missions for personal enrichment.”

IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Guy Ficco called the fraud “as cruel as it is criminal,” and HHS Deputy Inspector General Christian J. Schrank said the scheme “disrupted access to critical services for individuals with disabilities and defrauded federal health care programs.”

The case was investigated by the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General.