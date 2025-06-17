U.S. Embassy closures in Israel as tensions with Iran escalate

The U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will close from Wednesday through Friday amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and growing speculation about possible U.S. involvement in the conflict.

“Given the security situation and in compliance with Israel Home Front Command guidance, the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem will be closed tomorrow through Friday,” the State Department said in an alert issued Tuesday evening. The closure also applies to the embassy’s consular sections in both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

The decision comes as tensions escalate across the region. While there are increasing signs of potential U.S. engagement in the conflict, no official confirmation has been issued by the Trump administration.

President Trump on Monday called for the evacuation of Tehran, then left the G7 summit early to return to Washington for urgent national security consultations. According to CNN, he stated he was seeking a “real end” to the conflict and was “not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

“We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now,” Trump said in a social media post on Tuesday. “Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” He later followed up with a separate post demanding “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei posted a statement on Tuesday saying, “We must give a strong response to the terrorist Zionist regime. We will show the Zionists no mercy.”

Israeli military operations inside Iran have continued. Early Wednesday morning local time, the Israel Defense Forces issued a warning instructing civilians and workers in Tehran’s Region 18 to evacuate immediately, signaling an imminent strike on military infrastructure in the area.

So far, no official announcements have been made regarding U.S. military involvement or evacuation plans for American citizens in the region.