U.S. ends Temporary Protected Status for Haiti, citing improved conditions

The Trump administration will end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians in September, according to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Secretary Noem’s announcement follows a review by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in consultation with the Department of State, which determined that conditions in Haiti no longer meet the statutory requirements for TPS and that continued temporary presence of Haitian nationals in the United States is contrary to the national interest.

The TPS designation for Haiti is scheduled to expire on August 3, and will formally terminate on September 2.

TPS provides temporary protection to foreign nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disaster, or other extraordinary conditions. Approximately 150,000 Haitian nationals currently benefit from this designation in the U.S.

“This decision restores integrity in our immigration system and ensures that Temporary Protective Status is actually temporary,” a DHS spokesperson said. “The environmental situation in Haiti has improved enough that it is safe for Haitian citizens to return home. We encourage these individuals to take advantage of the Department’s resources in returning to Haiti.”

While DHS cited environmental improvements in Haiti, the country remains in crisis due to widespread violence and instability. In recent years, heavily armed gangs have taken control of large parts of Port-au-Prince, targeting police stations, blocking fuel terminals, and displacing communities.

Kidnappings, killings, and sexual violence have escalated sharply. Earlier this month, United Nations officials warned that gang violence has led to the displacement of approximately 1.3 million people—a record high—with an estimated 85% of Port-au-Prince under gang control.