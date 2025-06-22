U.S. issues rare worldwide security alert after airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites

The U.S. State Department has issued a rare worldwide security alert, warning U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution overseas following U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

In an alert issued on Sunday, the U.S. State Department cited the “potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad” amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The alert also noted widespread airspace disruptions across the Middle East.

The alert marks only the fourth time the U.S. has issued a global security alert since 2015, according to Faytuks News.

The advisory follows President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. military carried out precision strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, targeting facilities at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan using B-2 bombers and Tomahawk missiles.

“Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity and a stop to the nuclear threat,” Trump said in a national address Saturday night, calling the operation a “spectacular military success.”

Iran condemned the strikes, calling them a violation of sovereignty and warning of serious consequences. During a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Istanbul, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the United States had “crossed a very big red line.”

Earlier on Sunday, the State Department ordered the departure of non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Lebanon. In Iraq, routine visa services have been suspended at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and the Consulate General in Erbil, with additional staff departures ongoing.

Additional regional advisories have been issued for Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates, urging U.S. citizens to remain vigilant, avoid large gatherings, and prepare for possible disruptions.

In Saudi Arabia, U.S. personnel have been instructed to avoid military installations, while in Türkiye, American officials have been advised to maintain a low profile and avoid travel to the southeastern provinces.

Expanded security guidance also remains in effect for Israel and the Palestinian territories. In a June 16 advisory, the State Department urged Americans not to travel to Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, or areas near the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to armed conflict, terrorism, and civil unrest.