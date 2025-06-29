Utah man says he killed wife, shoots at responding deputies and SWAT

A barricaded Utah man was involved in a standoff with law enforcement after claiming he had killed his wife and opening fire on responding deputies and SWAT officers, according to officials.

Deputies from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 5 a.m. to a residence in Hyrum, a city in northern Utah near the Idaho border, after the suspect stated he had murdered his wife.

When deputies arrived, the man opened fire. One deputy was able to take cover, and the sheriff’s SWAT team was called to the scene.

“Once on scene, the suspect opened fire on the SWAT team, and they returned fire,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. An armored vehicle from a nearby police department was brought in, and containment was established around the residence.

Negotiators initially made contact with the suspect, who reportedly sent images of a bomb vest and what appeared to be explosives inside the home.

“There has been no contact with the suspect for a few hours, and armored vehicles are clearing windows so SWAT officers can see into the house,” the sheriff’s office said at around 1:20 p.m. local time.

An evacuation order, which has since been lifted, was issued for neighborhoods near 100 S 400 W and Main Street in Hyrum.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, and the motive behind the incident remains unclear. No injuries have been reported among law enforcement.