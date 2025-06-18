Legal
Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for attempted mass shooting at church
A Virginia man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempting to carry out a mass shooting at a church, according to prosecutors.
Rui Jiang, 36, of Fairfax, was convicted in March of attempting to carry out a mass shooting, possessing a firearm in furtherance of the attempt, and transmitting threats online. In addition to his prison term, he was sentenced to five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia.
According to evidence presented at trial, Jiang began posting threats against Park Valley Church in Haymarket on the evening of September 23, 2023, explicitly stating his intent to kill congregants.
The following morning, police located him at the church while Sunday services were underway. He was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, two magazines of ammunition, and two knives. Additional weapons and supplies—including more ammunition, knives, and bear spray—were found in his car.
A search of Jiang’s apartment uncovered copies of a manifesto signed by him, which included the statement: “I am here deny [sic] the love lives blessed by God to these lucky men, by taking out these men… To the families of those men about to be slain – I am sorry for what I have done and about to do [sic].”
“This was the closest of calls,” said Harmeet K. Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “But for the determination of a concerned citizen; the exceptional police work… and the steadfast vigilance of the church security team, this would have ended in unimaginable tragedy.”
The FBI investigated the case with assistance from local law enforcement, including the Prince William County, Fairfax County, and Anne Arundel County Police Departments.
Virginia man sentenced to 25 years for attempted mass shooting at church
Trump approves Iran strike plans but holds off final order – WSJ
UK woman dies of rabies after scratch from stray puppy in Morocco
Hurricane Erick strengthens to Category 2 as it nears southern Mexico
Most Viewed
-
Legal4 days ago
2 Democratic lawmakers shot at their homes in Minnesota, 1 killed
-
Legal1 week ago
2 people killed, including YouTuber, in Las Vegas Strip shooting
-
US News3 days ago
4 dead, 4 missing after West Virginia floods; building partially collapses in Fairmont
-
World2 days ago
U.S. citizen killed in Russian strikes on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say
-
Legal4 days ago
Texas Capitol in Austin evacuated after threat targeting lawmakers
-
Legal4 days ago
Alaska Airlines flight evacuated in Seattle after threat; passenger in custody
-
Legal1 week ago
Mother lied in Delaware Amber Alert; Nola Dinkins case now a homicide probe
-
US News4 days ago
Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at Marathon refinery near Galveston, Texas