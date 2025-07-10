10 charged in armed assault on ICE detention center in Texas

Ten people have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly ambushing a police officer and opening fire on correctional staff during an attack at an ICE detention center in Alvarado, Texas, according to officials.

The incident took place Friday at the Prairieland Detention Center, where a group dressed in black military-style clothing launched fireworks at the facility in what officials described as an organized assault.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, one or two individuals broke away from the group and began spraying graffiti on vehicles and a guard structure in the parking lot.

When an Alvarado police officer arrived in response to a 911 call from correctional staff, a suspect positioned in nearby woods shot the officer in the neck. Another person across the street allegedly fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers standing outside the building. AR-style rifles were recovered at the scene.

Additional law enforcement stopped the group as they fled. Some suspects were wearing body armor, carrying firearms, and using two-way radios. Twelve sets of body armor were found during searches of vehicles, suspects, and areas surrounding the facility.

Officers also recovered spray paint, protest flyers stating “FIGHT ICE TERROR WITH CLASS WAR!” and “FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS,” and a flag reading “RESIST FASCISM – FIGHT OLIGARCHY.” One suspect allegedly carried multiple cell phones stored in a Faraday bag, a device used to block tracking signals.

“Make no mistake, this was not a peaceful protest,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nancy E. Larson. “This was an ambush on federal and local law enforcement officers. Those who use violence against law enforcement officers will be found and prosecuted using the toughest criminal statutes and penalties available.”

All ten defendants—Cameron Arnold, Savannah Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto, and Ines Soto—were charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents and three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

