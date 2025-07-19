19-year-old arrested for failed Molotov attack on Republican headquarters in Michigan

A Michigan man has been arrested after attempting to throw Molotov cocktails at the Republican Committee headquarters in Iron Mountain, according to police and party officials.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Saturday at 617 North Stephenson Avenue, the site of the Dickinson County Republican Committee Headquarters.

According to the Iron Mountain Police Department, a caller reported seeing a person attempting to light a rag protruding from a glass bottle before throwing the unlit device at the building. A second broken glass bottle was located in the parking lot. Surveillance footage later confirmed the attempt.

The suspect, 19-year-old Zayn Edward Arcand of Iron Mountain, admitted to making the incendiary devices in his driveway and told police he intended to “send a message against the corruption.” Police said Arcand hoped the devices would ignite but failed to light them successfully.

Arcand was arrested and booked into the Dickinson County Jail. He faces charges of manufacturing or possessing a Molotov cocktail or similar incendiary device and preparation to burn property.

The Dickinson County Republican Committee said in a statement that the attack caused no significant damage. “We are grateful to God that no one was injured and continue to pray for all involved,” the committee said.

Iron Mountain is a city in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, near the border with northeastern Wisconsin. It is the county seat of Dickinson County.