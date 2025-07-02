2 dead, several injured in shooting outside casino and resort in Reno, Nevada

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada, according to officials and local media. The suspect was neutralized by police and is currently in hospital in unknown condition.

Police responded to reports of an active shooter at approximately 7:25 a.m. on Monday near the resort’s Valley Area parking lot, Reno Police Chief Kathryn Nance said during a press briefing. Officers arrived within minutes and located an adult male suspect.

Upon arrival, officers engaged the suspect in an officer-involved shooting. The suspect was taken to a hospital, and his condition remains unknown.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal that two people were believed to be dead and others were in critical condition, though she noted the numbers could change as the investigation continues. “It could have been much, much worse,” she said.

Chief Nance said multiple victims with gunshot wounds and other injuries were found at the scene. Several were transported by ambulance while others self-transported to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been released. Officers sustained minor injuries that were not caused by gunshots.

“All of the shooting happened outside of the casino,” Nance said. “Most of it occurred near the Valley Area, but the scene does extend over to the north side.”

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public. The suspect’s identity and motive have not been determined, and the case remains under investigation.