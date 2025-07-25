US News
25 injured after Delta flight hits severe turbulence over Wyoming
At least 25 people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam encountered severe turbulence over Wyoming and was forced to divert to Minneapolis, the airline said in a statement.
The incident occurred late Wednesday, aboard Delta flight 56, an Airbus A330-900 carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members, according to the statement. The aircraft landed safely at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where emergency personnel met the flight to assess and treat those on board.
Seven crew members were taken to area hospitals and have since been treated and released. Delta said all customers who were evaluated at hospitals and were willing to share their status have also been discharged.
“We went up about 500 feet and then dropped 1500 feet. There was a point where we were weightless,” passenger Leann Nash told KTSP. “There was a moment when we thought we were going down. I’m still shaking about it, it was very scary.”
Delta confirmed it is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board on an investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration also said it is reviewing the incident.
“Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta,” the airline said, adding that its Care Team has been in direct contact with affected customers.
A special Delta flight from Minneapolis to Amsterdam is scheduled for Thursday evening to accommodate passengers continuing their journey.
25 injured after Delta flight hits severe turbulence over Wyoming
Kentucky man killed after lawn mower overturns, trapping him underneath
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas arrested in illegal gambling operation
Ohio man arrested for threatening to kill congressman over Medicaid cuts
Most Viewed
-
Breaking News2 days ago
Tsunami alerts for Pacific, including U.S. West Coast and Hawaii, after Russia quake
-
Legal5 days ago
11 people stabbed at Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan
-
Legal3 days ago
5 killed, including NYPD officer and the suspect, in Midtown Manhattan shooting
-
Business1 week ago
Starlink experiences widespread outage in U.S. and other countries
-
Legal4 days ago
Couple killed while hiking with daughters at Arkansas state park
-
World1 week ago
Close call between Aeromexico and Atlanta-bound Delta flight reported in Mexico City
-
US News1 week ago
Small plane crashes into storage units near Grand Rapids, Michigan
-
US News3 days ago
Small plane crashes into car in southern Florida, 7 hospitalized