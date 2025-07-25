25 injured after Delta flight hits severe turbulence over Wyoming

At least 25 people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam encountered severe turbulence over Wyoming and was forced to divert to Minneapolis, the airline said in a statement.

The incident occurred late Wednesday, aboard Delta flight 56, an Airbus A330-900 carrying 275 passengers and 13 crew members, according to the statement. The aircraft landed safely at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, where emergency personnel met the flight to assess and treat those on board.

Seven crew members were taken to area hospitals and have since been treated and released. Delta said all customers who were evaluated at hospitals and were willing to share their status have also been discharged.

“We went up about 500 feet and then dropped 1500 feet. There was a point where we were weightless,” passenger Leann Nash told KTSP. “There was a moment when we thought we were going down. I’m still shaking about it, it was very scary.”

Delta confirmed it is cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board on an investigation. The Federal Aviation Administration also said it is reviewing the incident.

“Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta,” the airline said, adding that its Care Team has been in direct contact with affected customers.

A special Delta flight from Minneapolis to Amsterdam is scheduled for Thursday evening to accommodate passengers continuing their journey.