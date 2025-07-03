3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia

Three people were killed and nine others were injured when several individuals exchanged gunfire in Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting occurred at around 1 a.m. on Monday on the 1500 block of South Etting Street in Philadelphia’s Grays Ferry neighborhood, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The three people killed were identified as a 19-year-old male, a 23-year-old male, and a 24-year-old male.

Among the injured were a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both expected to survive. The others injured range in age from 18 to 24 and include five males and three females, according to CBS Philadelphia. At least one of the injured is in critical condition.

Bethel said police had responded to the same block late Saturday into early Sunday and made arrests. Officers returned again on Sunday after receiving reports of loud music. While responding to a separate call nearby, they heard gunfire and rushed back to the block.

Roughly 40 people may have been present during the shooting, Bethel said. He added that dozens of shell casings were found at the scene.

One person was taken into custody with a weapon, though their role in the shooting is unclear.

Footage from a doorbell camera captured the gunfire, showing people running and hiding behind porches and vehicles while at least four individuals appeared to shoot back into the direction of the gunfire. Dozens of shots can be heard in the video.

“This is coward stuff. Just individuals shooting randomly into houses, into cars. Children out here, I mean this is coward, wannabe thug stuff,” Bethel said. “We will get to the root cause and we will get those individuals into justice.

“So my message to those who want to engage in this activity—I mean we are going to be coming after you, we are going to be relentless in the process and I’m feeling pretty confident we will find those individuals and bring them in,” Bethel added.

Bethel said the shooting was part of a violent Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia, which included six homicides and multiple other shootings. On Sunday, eight people were injured when shots were fired at a nightclub in South Philadelphia.