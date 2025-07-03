3 killed, dozens injured in fire at residential complex in Colombia

Three people were killed and 45 others were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out at a residential complex in Northern Colombia, according to local authorities.

The fire began early Sunday in the underground parking garage of the Flores de Recreo residential complex in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the building’s electrical substation is housed, according to the mayor’s office.

Thick smoke spread into two multi-story residential towers above the garage, causing significant damage to Tower A and affecting Tower B to a lesser extent. Both buildings were evacuated, and structural evaluations are currently in progress.

The incident left three people dead and 45 others injured, according to officials. Among the injured is a young girl who remains in intensive care with a reserved prognosis, local media reported.

Article continues below the player

In total, 586 residents were evacuated and approximately 30 vehicles were damaged.

“We deeply regret this news,” Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char said. “To the affected families and those who have lost a loved one, we send our sincerest condolences. May God give you strength in this difficult moment.”

Barranquilla is a major port city located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. It is the capital of the Atlántico Department and one of the country’s largest and most important urban centers.