World
3 killed, dozens injured in fire at residential complex in Colombia
Three people were killed and 45 others were taken to hospitals after a fire broke out at a residential complex in Northern Colombia, according to local authorities.
The fire began early Sunday in the underground parking garage of the Flores de Recreo residential complex in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the building’s electrical substation is housed, according to the mayor’s office.
Thick smoke spread into two multi-story residential towers above the garage, causing significant damage to Tower A and affecting Tower B to a lesser extent. Both buildings were evacuated, and structural evaluations are currently in progress.
The incident left three people dead and 45 others injured, according to officials. Among the injured is a young girl who remains in intensive care with a reserved prognosis, local media reported.
In total, 586 residents were evacuated and approximately 30 vehicles were damaged.
“We deeply regret this news,” Barranquilla Mayor Alejandro Char said. “To the affected families and those who have lost a loved one, we send our sincerest condolences. May God give you strength in this difficult moment.”
Barranquilla is a major port city located on Colombia’s Caribbean coast. It is the capital of the Atlántico Department and one of the country’s largest and most important urban centers.
CBP officer shot in NYC; illegal immigrant arrested
When Comfy Turns Crummy: How Ignoring Sizing Leads to More Pain than Relief
Ferry fire in Indonesia kills at least 3
3 killed, dozens injured in fire at residential complex in Colombia
Most Viewed
-
Politics1 day ago
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ dies after 20 years in coma
-
US News1 week ago
Death toll reaches 121 in Texas floods; 161 still missing in Kerr County
-
US News4 days ago
Tsunami advisory issued for parts of Alaska following magnitude 7.3 earthquake
-
World1 week ago
Honduran mayor killed after being abducted from motel
-
Legal1 week ago
Church shooting in Lexington, Kentucky leaves 2 dead; trooper among injured
-
Legal5 days ago
Suspect barricaded inside liquor store near Nashville
-
Legal6 days ago
Suspect shot by officer after brandishing firearm at North Charleston Walmart
-
US News7 days ago
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 132; over 160 still missing