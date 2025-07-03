3 killed, dozens injured in train derailment in southern Germany

Three people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a regional passenger train derailed in southern Germany, according to emergency officials and local media.

The accident occurred on Sunday evening near the entrance to Zell in southeastern Baden-Württemberg. According to Schwäbische Zeitung, a landslide sent debris onto the tracks, causing the front of the Regional Express 55 train to derail, strike a slope, and crash into trees.

Emergency services declared a “mass casualty incident,” with at least three people reportedly dead and 34 others injured, including three in serious condition, according to local media.

Roughly 100 people were believed to have been on board. The train had departed Sigmaringen at 5:33 p.m. and was traveling toward Ulm along the line between Munderkingen and Riedlingen.

“The train accident in the Biberach district shocks me. I am in close contact with the Interior Minister and the Transport Minister and have asked them to support the rescue forces with all available means,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said. “We mourn the victims. I express my condolences to their relatives.”

Police in Ulm said the railway line ramins closed. Federal police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.