3 police officers shot in Ohio, 2 in critical condition; suspect dead
Three police officers were shot in northern Ohio, leaving two of them in critical condition and the suspected gunman dead, according to local officials.
According to WOIO, the shooting happened Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Missouri and Colorado avenues in Lorain, a city along Lake Erie west of Cleveland.
The Willard Police Department described the incident as an “ambush” in which three officers were injured.
Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley said two of the officers were flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Cleveland area in critical condition, while a third officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital.
Bradley confirmed that the suspect involved in the incident is deceased. Lorain Police Deputy Chief Michael Failing said there was only one suspect.
The identities of the injured officers and the suspect, as well as the motive for the shooting, have not been released. The investigation remains ongoing.
