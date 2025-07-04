4 killed, 14 injured in mass shooting outside Chicago venue

Four people were killed and 14 others wounded when gunfire erupted outside a Chicago venue hosting an album release party for a local rapper, according to officials.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday outside the Artis Lounge in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue, where a crowd was leaving an album release party for rapper Mello Buckzz.

According to police, a dark-colored vehicle drove past the venue and opened fire on the group standing on the sidewalk. Victims included individuals from the rapper’s inner circle, police said.

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said the victims who died included a 24-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and two women, ages 26 and 27. Fourteen others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

“You can only imagine the level of chaos,” he said, describing the immediate efforts to render aid and transport the wounded. Police recovered shell casings from two different calibers and said a rifle may have been used.

“This was an isolated incident at that particular location,” Snelling said. “This wasn’t something that was on the police radar because it was a private event … but clearly the group was targeted. This was not a random shooting.”

While the motive remains unclear, authorities are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related and are working with federal partners to assess the risk of potential retaliation. The venue has been shut down under a summary closure order.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the attack “devastating” and urged the public to come forward with information. “We will not rest until there is full accountability,” he said. “Shooting into a crowd of people is not the best of who we are in the city.”

A separate shooting on the city’s far south side left four other people hospitalized Wednesday night, according to city officials.