4 shot, including 2 children, at recreation center in Philadelphia

A shooting at a recreation center in Philadelphia left three juveniles and one adult injured, according to police. The victims include an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy.

The shooting occurred around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday near 56th and Christian Streets, at the Christy Recreation Center in front of Harrity Elementary School in West Philadelphia, according to police and local media.

The shooting injured two children, an 11-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and are listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old male teen was taken by private vehicle to HUP Cedar and later transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. The adult male victim sustained a graze wound to the hand and is reported to be in stable condition.

Philadelphia police said there is currently no known motive and no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and being led by the department’s Shooting Investigation Group.

Earlier this month, a separate mass shooting in the city’s Grays Ferry neighborhood left three people dead and nine others injured. Multiple shooters were involved, and at least 40 people were in the area at the time. Among the injured were two teenagers, ages 15 and 17.