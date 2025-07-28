At least 5 shot, including NYPD officer, in active shooter situation in Midtown Manhattan

UPDATE: Sources have told local media, including WCBS, that the suspect fatally shot himself.

At least five people, including an NYPD officer, have reportedly been shot during an active shooter incident at an office building in Midtown Manhattan, according to preliminary reports.

The shooting occurred near East 52nd Street and Park Avenue on Monday evening. Police sources told WABC that the suspect fled into an office building following the shooting. A lockdown was later reported at 345 Park Avenue.

The New York Police Department confirmed an active crime scene in the area and urged the public to expect emergency vehicles and delays.

An image that appears to be from 345 Park Avenue’s security cameras shows the suspect approaching the entrance while carrying what looks like an assault-style rifle.

Footage from the scene showed heavily armed officers entering a building, with multiple ambulances and a large police presence surrounding the area.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said agents and management personnel from the FBI’s New York Field Office are responding to assist.

Details about the victims’ conditions and the suspect’s status have not yet been released. The situation remains active.

