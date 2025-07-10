All 15 workers rescued after industrial tunnel collapse in Los Angeles

Fifteen workers who were trapped following a collapse in an industrial tunnel in Los Angeles have been rescued safely, according to ABC News.

The incident was reported at 7:58 p.m. on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) initially said the workers were believed to be isolated up to six miles south of the Wilmington tunnel’s only access point. No injuries have been reported.

The collapse occurred near the boundary between Wilmington and Harbor City, close to Los Angeles Harbor College and the 110 Freeway.

More than 100 LAFD personnel were deployed to the scene, including Urban Search and Rescue team members specially trained to conduct confined space rescues.

Authorities have not disclosed what kind of work was being done in the tunnel or what may have caused the collapse. The incident took place at a tunnel operated by Dragados’ Mining and Boring Company, according to KABC.

Local media reported that up to 31 workers were inside the tunnel when the collapse occurred. Fifteen were confirmed to be trapped before being rescued.