Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigns after viral Coldplay concert video

Andy Byron has resigned as CEO of tech company Astronomer following a viral video that sparked widespread attention and speculation about his relationship with a colleague.

The company announced the decision Saturday, stating: “Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.” The board added that it will begin the search for a new permanent CEO.

The statement also said that the company’s board had accepted Byron’s resignation and announced that Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy will continue serving as interim CEO, following a previous announcement that mentioned that Byron had been placed on leave on Friday.

The resignation follows an incident at a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Byron was filmed during the band’s “kiss cam” segment embracing Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. Both quickly ducked out of view, prompting Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.”

Article continues below the player

The clip went viral on TikTok, X, and other platforms, amassing millions of views. Both Byron and Cabot are reportedly married, though not to each other.

In a statement released Friday, Astronomer confirmed that Cabot was not at the event in any official capacity and that no other employees appeared in the video. The company also denied reports that Byron had issued a personal statement.