Connect with us

Legal

At least 11 injured after police chase ends in crash involving bus in Chicago

Published on

Credit: Ladii Harley / Honeyy Ford

At least 11 people were injured when a police chase in the Chicago area ended in a crash involving a public transit bus and several other vehicles, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday near South Halsted Street and West Vermont Street in the West Pullman neighborhood, just north of the city limits, local officials said.

Blue Island police told WLS-TV and NBC Chicago that officers had attempted to stop a vehicle that ran a red light, but the driver fled northbound on Halsted Street, prompting a pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle collided with a Pace bus, and at least two other vehicles were also involved, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials told WMAQ-TV that at least nine people were transported to nearby hospitals, including five who were in serious to critical condition. Blue Island officials told WLS-TV that a total of at least 11 people were injured.

Video from the aftermath showed multiple vehicles, including a heavily damaged SUV and two sedans, while the bus appeared to have sustained less visible damage. A large emergency response was present, and debris and spilled oil could be seen across the intersection.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the police pursuit and crash.

Related Topics:

Most Viewed