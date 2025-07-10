At least 11 injured after police chase ends in crash involving bus in Chicago

At least 11 people were injured when a police chase in the Chicago area ended in a crash involving a public transit bus and several other vehicles, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday near South Halsted Street and West Vermont Street in the West Pullman neighborhood, just north of the city limits, local officials said.

Blue Island police told WLS-TV and NBC Chicago that officers had attempted to stop a vehicle that ran a red light, but the driver fled northbound on Halsted Street, prompting a pursuit.

The fleeing vehicle collided with a Pace bus, and at least two other vehicles were also involved, Chicago police said.

Chicago fire officials told WMAQ-TV that at least nine people were transported to nearby hospitals, including five who were in serious to critical condition. Blue Island officials told WLS-TV that a total of at least 11 people were injured.

Video from the aftermath showed multiple vehicles, including a heavily damaged SUV and two sedans, while the bus appeared to have sustained less visible damage. A large emergency response was present, and debris and spilled oil could be seen across the intersection.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the police pursuit and crash.