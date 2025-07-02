At least 4 injured in shooting at mall in Savannah, Georgia

A shooting at a mall in Savannah, Georgia, has left multiple people injured, prompting a large law enforcement and emergency response.

Savannah police said officers responded to a shooting involving several victims at Oglethorpe Mall around 5:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

“There is not an active threat at this time,” Savannah police said in an update, adding that the mall was still being evacuated.

Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson said three people suffered gunshot wounds, all with non-life-threatening injuries. An additional individual experienced a medical emergency but was not directly connected to the shooting. When asked for his reaction to the incident, Johnson said, “It pisses me off.”

According to WJCL, the shooting may be gang-related, though this has not been confirmed by authorities. The outlet reported that at least a dozen gunshots were heard during the incident.

Witness footage showed emergency personnel treating at least two people in front of a jewelry store inside the mall.

The International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) in Savannah described the situation as “active and dangerous” in an earlier statement and advised the public to avoid the area. In a later update, IAFF Local 574 confirmed that multiple people were injured and said additional units were sent to assist with patient care and transportation.

The exact circumstances of the shooting and the number or identity of suspects remain unclear.