At least 5 killed after earthquakes strike near Guatemala’s capital

At least five people have been killed and nine others injured after a series of shallow earthquakes struck near Guatemala City, causing landslides and structural damage, according to officials.

The earthquakes began Tuesday afternoon with a magnitude 4.8 tremor southwest of the capital, followed about 30 minutes later by a stronger magnitude 5.7 quake in the same area, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. Over 230 aftershocks followed, including another 4.8 just minutes later.

The epicenters were near Amatitlán, approximately 3 miles (4.7 kilometers) from Guatemala City, at depths of up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), according to USGS data.

Guatemala’s disaster agency (CONRED) reported five deaths and nine hospitalizations as of Wednesday. A total of 864 people have been affected, including 134 individuals classified as displaced. The earthquakes caused severe damage to 64 homes and moderate damage to 70 others, with 21 additional homes considered at risk.

CONRED also reported damage to 44 schools, nine health facilities, and six other public buildings.

Classes and work were suspended on Wednesday in the departments of Guatemala, Escuintla, and Sacatepéquez to allow authorities to assess structural damage. “The reason for these suspensions is so emergency management agencies can evaluate damages,” Guatemala’s President Arévalo said.

Guatemala lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of high seismic activity. The country has experienced devastating earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.5 quake in 1976 that killed more than 23,000 people.