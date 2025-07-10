World
At least 5 killed after earthquakes strike near Guatemala’s capital
At least five people have been killed and nine others injured after a series of shallow earthquakes struck near Guatemala City, causing landslides and structural damage, according to officials.
The earthquakes began Tuesday afternoon with a magnitude 4.8 tremor southwest of the capital, followed about 30 minutes later by a stronger magnitude 5.7 quake in the same area, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. Over 230 aftershocks followed, including another 4.8 just minutes later.
The epicenters were near Amatitlán, approximately 3 miles (4.7 kilometers) from Guatemala City, at depths of up to 6.2 miles (10 kilometers), according to USGS data.
Guatemala’s disaster agency (CONRED) reported five deaths and nine hospitalizations as of Wednesday. A total of 864 people have been affected, including 134 individuals classified as displaced. The earthquakes caused severe damage to 64 homes and moderate damage to 70 others, with 21 additional homes considered at risk.
CONRED also reported damage to 44 schools, nine health facilities, and six other public buildings.
Classes and work were suspended on Wednesday in the departments of Guatemala, Escuintla, and Sacatepéquez to allow authorities to assess structural damage. “The reason for these suspensions is so emergency management agencies can evaluate damages,” Guatemala’s President Arévalo said.
Guatemala lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of high seismic activity. The country has experienced devastating earthquakes in the past, including a magnitude 7.5 quake in 1976 that killed more than 23,000 people.
Brazil’s President rebukes Trump over tariff threat and Bolsonaro comments
At least 5 killed after earthquakes strike near Guatemala’s capital
Two correctional officers sentenced in fatal beating of West Virginia detainee
Rhode Island man arrested for online threats to kill President Trump and senior officials
Most Viewed
-
Legal2 days ago
3 killed, 9 injured in shooting in Philadelphia
-
Legal1 week ago
Ovidio Guzmán, son of ‘El Chapo,’ to plead guilty in Chicago drug trafficking case
-
World1 day ago
Series of earthquakes strike near Guatemala City, causing injuries and damage
-
Health1 week ago
Cambodia reports 3 new human cases of H5N1 bird flu
-
US News1 week ago
Massive explosions reported at fireworks site in Yolo County, California
-
Legal1 week ago
At least 4 injured in shooting at mall in Savannah, Georgia
-
US News1 day ago
Flash flood emergency declared in Ruidoso, New Mexico
-
World1 week ago
20 bodies found in Mexico’s Sinaloa state amid cartel violence