Bryan Kohberger sentenced to life without the possibility of parole

Bryan Kohberger has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2022 murders of four University of Idaho students. The sentencing follows a plea agreement that spared him the death penalty.

Kohberger, a former Ph.D. student in criminology at Washington State University, had been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. The attack took place at a rental home near the university campus in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Judge Steven Hippler on Wednesday sentenced Kohberger to four consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, followed by 10 years for burglary, all to be served consecutively, along with nearly $300,000 in fines and civil penalties.

Law enforcement officials said they still do not know why Kohberger targeted the victims or chose that specific house. “The evidence suggested that there was a reason that this particular house was chosen. What that reason is, we don’t know,” Moscow police Cpl. Brett Payne said during a news conference, according to CNN.

“We got every resource every possible and we worked that tirelessly,” said Idaho State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson. “But we have never to this date found a single connection between him and any of the four victims or the two survivors.”

Kohberger was arrested nearly seven weeks after the killings, taken into custody at his family’s home in Pennsylvania. Investigators linked him to the crime through surveillance footage, cellphone data, and DNA found on a knife sheath at the scene.

The case drew nationwide attention and remains one of the most high-profile murder investigations in recent years.

“We are so sorry for the grief and the pain you have experienced at the hands of such vicious and evil killer. Our nation grieves with you and we will never forget the precious souls who were lost in this horrific act of evil,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said to the victim’s families following the sentencing.

“If it were up to the president, he would’ve forced this monster to publicly explain why he chose to steal these innocent souls,” Leavitt added.