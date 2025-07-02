Cambodia reports 3 new human cases of H5N1 bird flu

Cambodia has confirmed three new human cases of H5N1 bird flu, all linked to the same area where a case was reported last week, according to health officials.

The new cases include a 46-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son from Lek village in Daun Keo commune. Both are currently in stable condition.

Their home is located about 60 feet (20 m) from that of a 41-year-old woman who tested positive for H5N1 last Monday. Health officials said sick and dead chickens were found at several homes in the area, including those of the patients.

The third case involves a 36-year-old woman from Daun Keo village, nearly two miles (3 km) from the other infections. She is currently in intensive care. Investigators said she had handled a dead chicken at her home before falling ill.

Article continues below the player

Health officials are continuing to investigate the cases and are collecting samples from individuals who had contact with the patients. Close contacts are being treated with Tamiflu as a precaution, which is standard protocol in Cambodia following H5N1 detections.

So far this year, Cambodia has reported 11 human cases of H5N1, including five deaths. It is not yet known which strain was involved in the latest cases, though it is likely clade 2.3.2.1c, a variant that is endemic in the country.

A newer strain of the virus, clade 2.3.4.4b, has raised global concern due to its rapid spread and increasing infections in mammals, including humans, since its emergence in 2022.

Acknowledgment to Avian Flu Diary for flagging this development.