Central Texas flooding death toll climbs to 78; 41 still missing

At least 78 people have been confirmed dead and 41 others remain missing after catastrophic flash flooding swept across Central Texas, according to officials.

Sheriff Larry Leitha said during a Sunday afternoon press briefing that 68 people have been confirmed dead in Kerr County, including 40 adults and 28 children. The identities of 18 adults and 10 children are still pending confirmation.

An additional 10 deaths were reported in the broader Central Texas region, Governor Greg Abbott said in a separate briefing, bringing the statewide death toll to at least 78. He also confirmed that 41 people remain missing across the affected areas.

Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old Christian summer camp in the Hunt area near Kerrville, had approximately 700 girls on site when flooding began early Friday. The Guadalupe River, which runs alongside the camp, rose rapidly to nearly 30 feet.

Sheriff Leitha said 10 campers and one counselor remain unaccounted for at Camp Mystic. While no official death toll has been confirmed at the camp, relatives have identified several girls among the victims.

U.S. Representative August Pfluger confirmed the death of longtime camp director Dick Eastland, who is believed to have died while trying to save others.

“This tragedy has devastated us and our entire community,” Camp Mystic said in a statement, according to NBC News. “Our hearts are broken alongside the families that are enduring this tragedy, and we share their hope and prayers.”

Governor Abbott said that President Donald Trump approved a Major Disaster Declaration to aid ongoing response and recovery efforts. He also warned that hazardous conditions remain in parts of Texas, with additional rainfall expected in the days ahead.