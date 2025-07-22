Close call between Aeromexico and Atlanta-bound Delta flight reported in Mexico City

A near miss involving a Delta Airlines plane bound for Atlanta and an arriving Aeromexico flight was reported at Mexico City International Airport, according to local media and flight tracking data. No injuries were reported.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Monday at Benito Juárez International Airport, the main airport serving Mexico City. According to data from FlightRadar24, Aeromexico Connect flight 1631 was on final approach as Delta flight 590 was preparing to take off from the same runway.

Playback footage appeared to show the Aeromexico aircraft flying low over the Delta jet as it landed. The Delta flight, which had been lining up for departure, appeared to abort takeoff and later returned to the gate.

The Delta aircraft involved was a Boeing 737-832, registered N3766, scheduled to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Aeromexico aircraft was an Embraer E190LR, registration XA-ALP, arriving from Aguascalientes.

Article continues below the player

An airport source told Mexican outlet El Financiero that the incident stemmed from an “error” in the air traffic control tower and described the situation as being handled with “hermetic” secrecy. The airport reportedly declined to comment and has not officially acknowledged the incident.

The source said Monday’s close call was “more serious” than a 2022 incident involving two Volaris flights at the same airport, in which one aircraft had to abruptly pull up to avoid a collision. That earlier incident prompted the resignation of the director of Mexico’s Air Navigation Services (SENEAM), according to El Financiero.

No official statement has been released by Mexican aviation authorities, and it remains unclear whether U.S. officials are investigating the incident.