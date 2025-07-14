US News
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 132; over 160 still missing
The death toll from the catastrophic floods in Texas has risen to 132, including 106 fatalities in Kerr County, according to officials.
The latest figures on Sunday include 70 adults and 36 children in Kerr County. Additional deaths have been confirmed in Travis County (9), Kendall County (8), Burnet County (5), Williamson County (3), and Tom Green County (1).
New rainfall and flash flooding on Sunday forced authorities to briefly pause search and rescue efforts in Kerr County, which was hit hardest by the floods. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, operations resumed later in the day after conditions improved and all areas were reopened for searching.
The National Weather Service warned that an upper-level disturbance would bring locally heavy rainfall to parts of South Central Texas, with downpours of 1 to 3 inches expected. A flood warning remained in effect for the Guadalupe River at Hunt, where rising water levels threatened to inundate the Highway 39 bridge and cut off access to parts of western Kerr County.
The search continues for over 160 people still missing, the majority of them in Kerr County. Five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain unaccounted for.
Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old summer camp, confirmed earlier this week that 27 campers and staff were among the dead. “Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” the camp said in a statement on Monday.
Authorities continue to urge the public to report missing persons by calling 830-258-1111 or emailing [email protected].
